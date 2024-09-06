Russians Kill Two Civilians In Donetsk Region In Last Day, Wound 12 More

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 5, Russian killed two residents of Donetsk region and wounded 12 others.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin.

“On September 5, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka and Rayhorodok. Another 12 people were in the region over the day,” the head of the regional state administration said.

Russians target Kostiantynivka inregion: one killed, two injured

According to Filashkin, the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region (2729 killed and 5977 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, a school building was damaged in Sloviansk as a result of a combined Russian attack on September 5, and 59 private houses were damaged or destroyed.