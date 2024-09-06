عربي


At Least 17 Children Killed In Kenya School Fire: Police

9/6/2024 2:25:19 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Nairobi: At least 17 pupils have died after a fire ripped through their school dormitory in central Kenya, Police said Friday.

"There are 17 fatalities from this incident and there are also others who were taken to hospital with serious injuries," police spokesperson Resila Onyango.

The Peninsula

