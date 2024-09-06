At Least 17 Children Killed In Kenya School Fire: Police
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
MORE UPDATES TO COME
Nairobi: At least 17 pupils have died after a fire ripped through their school dormitory in central Kenya, Police said Friday.
"There are 17 fatalities from this incident and there are also others who were taken to hospital with serious injuries," police spokesperson Resila Onyango.
MENAFN06092024000063011010ID1108643398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.