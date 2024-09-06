Transport Minister Meets With Egypt's Deputy PM, Transport And Industry Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Eng Kamel El Wazir, on the sidelines of his participation in the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS 2024).

The two officials discussed aspects of cooperation in the areas of and ports, and ways to further develop them, particularly on the activities related to air transportation. Qatar's Ambassador in Cairo H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari attended the meeting.