Shoshana Leffler Launches Innovative Online Store For Inquiry-Based Learning

Shoshana Leffler , a distinguished educator and developmental geneticist, is thrilled to announce the launch of her new store, offering a curated selection of inquiry-based lesson plans for high school chemistry teachers. This exciting new venture is designed to provide educators with resources that align with New York's Regents examinations, helping students meet state standards while engaging them in hands-on, meaningful learning experiences. The online store is now live and can be accessed at .

Shoshana Leffler has dedicated her career to transforming the way science is taught in classrooms, particularly in Title 1 schools where resources are often limited. Her commitment to making science accessible and relevant to all students has inspired the development of lesson plans that emphasize real-world applications and critical thinking.“Education should ignite curiosity and empower students to explore the world around them,” Shoshana explains.“With these lesson plans, I hope to support fellow educators in creating dynamic and engaging learning environments.”

The store features a wide range of lesson plans, each priced at $25 (will be changing to 25), covering various topics in high school chemistry. Some of the highlights include:



Coke: Inquiry-Based Learning for High School Chemistry

Glacier Melting: Inquiry-Based Learning for High School Chemistry

Mystery – Crick in the Holler: Search for Toxins in Water Electric Car and Oxidation Reduction

These lessons are thoughtfully designed to encourage students to ask questions, conduct experiments, and connect scientific concepts to everyday life. Shoshana's lesson plans offer a practical approach to teaching, allowing students to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios, such as analyzing the chemical properties of antacids or exploring the environmental impact of global warming.

In addition to her lesson plans, Shoshana plans to continually update the store with new content, including seasonal and topical lessons, to keep the material fresh and relevant. Educators can look forward to upcoming releases such as“Sunscreen Inquiry-Based Learning” and“Comparing Different Shampoos.”

Shoshana Leffler's innovative approach to STEM education has already made a significant impact in the classroom, and her new online store is set to further empower educators across the country. By providing accessible, high-quality resources that align with state standards, Shoshana is committed to enhancing STEM education and inspiring the next generation of scientists and thinkers.

For more information and to explore the full range of lesson plans, visit Shoshana Leffler's Online Store .