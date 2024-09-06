Kerala: Woman Accuses Former Malappuram SP And SHO Of Sexual Assault; Ex-SP Calls Allegations A Conspiracy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: A woman has come forward with serious allegations against Sujith Das, the former Superintendent of (SP) of Malappuram. The woman claims that both the SP and Vinod, who was the Station House Officer (SHO) at the time, sexually assaulted her. She stated that she decided to speak out after MLA P.V. Anvar revealed information about the case.

The woman also mentioned that she visited Anvar when he arrived at the house of a CPM leader in Ponnani on Thursday (Sep 05).

The housewife alleges that SP Sujith Das sexually assaulted her twice and threatened her not to report the incidents. She claimed that Sujith Das intimidated her by saying that the Chief Minister was his uncle. During the second assault, she says that a customs official, who was a senior officer, was present. Sujith Das reportedly demanded that she also yield to this official, but she refused. The woman revealed during a press conference that these incidents occurred two years ago.

However, the former SP

claimed that there was a significant conspiracy behind the housewife's allegations of sexual assault. He stated that he would file a case against these accusations. Sujith Das mentioned that in 2022, the woman had come to his SP office with her brother and child, and there are details recorded in the reception register. He also noted that the woman has a history of filing continuous complaints against the police and is now making such serious allegations.

Sujith Das stated that the complaint against an SHO was investigated using the Special Branch. He claimed that the complaint was dismissed as baseless. Das mentioned that the complainant was not seen afterward and asserted that attempts are now being made to destroy his family. He added that he would legally address the issue.

