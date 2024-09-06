Indian Railways: Crucial Rules To Follow To Avoid Fines During Your Journey

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Railways operates one of the most extensive rail networks in the world, serving millions of daily. While train is a convenient and popular mode of transportation, passengers need to follow specific rules and regulations to ensure a smooth and safe journey. Penalties or possibly jail time may follow for breaking these regulations. Here's a summary of some key regulations to keep in mind:

Traveling Without a Ticket: One of the most critical rules is to travel with a valid ticket. Passengers who are found traveling without a ticket can face serious consequences, including a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months. If you hold a ticket for one class but travel in a higher class, such as moving from a sleeper coach to an AC coach, you'll need to pay the fare difference. Failure to do so may result in additional penalty charges.

ID Card Requirement: For online ticket bookings, carrying a government-issued ID card is mandatory. If you fail to present your ID card when requested by the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE), you could be penalized.

Alcohol Consumption: Consuming alcohol on trains is prohibited. If caught, you may face a fine of Rs 500 or even imprisonment for up to six months. Violators will be removed from the train.

Emergency Chain: Pulling the emergency chain without a valid reason is a serious offense. According to Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act, this can lead to imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine of up to Rs 1,000.

Smoking: Smoking is not allowed on trains. A fine of Rs 200 may be imposed if you are caught smoking.

Crossing Tracks: Crossing railway tracks is dangerous and illegal. If caught, you can be fined Rs 1,000 or face imprisonment.

Following these guidelines helps preserve order and guarantees a safe travel experience for all. Always be mindful of the rules to avoid penalties and make your journey enjoyable.

