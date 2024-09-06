'I Could Have Died...', Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta Faces Harassment At RG Kar Protest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengali Rituparna Sengupta reportedly faced harassment during a rally that she joined, which was organized to demand justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The actress was met with hostility, including 'go back' slogans, and was eventually forced to leave the protest site.

In an interview with AajTak Bangla, Sengupta shared her experience, expressing that the aggressive behavior she faced could have led to severe consequences. She explained that the were pushing her violently, stating that the situation was so dangerous that she felt her life was at risk.

She went on to explain that the crowd used offensive language, and some young protesters even attacked her car. Sengupta noted that it was unclear who these individuals were, speculating that such unknown elements might frequently infiltrate protests, thereby misguiding the cause and diverting public focus.

Reflecting on the broader context of the event, the actress questioned the level of safety for the victim, emphasizing that if such aggression could occur in a public space, the conditions for the girl (Abhaya) on the day of the crime must have been even more perilous.

Although Sengupta participated in the protest on September 3, her absence from the earlier stages of the movement had drawn criticism. While she had shown support on social media by blowing conch shells, her gesture was not well-received by the public. Sengupta clarified that she was unable to attend the 'reclaim the night' protest on August 14, and the conch-blowing was her way of expressing solidarity as an artist. Unfortunately, this symbolic gesture was misunderstood by many.

The tragic rape and murder of the doctor in Kolkata have sparked widespread outrage across the nation, with numerous celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Preity Zinta, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, calling for stringent action against the perpetrators.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also voiced her concerns, describing the RG Kar Hospital case as 'extremely dangerous.' She remarked that it was disheartening to see that, despite the passage of time since the 2012 Nirbhaya case, not much had changed in terms of safety for women.