How Involving Boys In Household Chores Reduces Gender Bias

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Reducing Gender-Based Abuse

Read Also Parentification: Healing the Emotional Scars of a Stolen Childhood Careful With The Young!

It has been observed that traditional gender roles can create power imbalances in the household that can often lead to gender based abuse, especially towards women. If boys are brought up in places where they are taught that men should be the masters over women and that women should be listening to their orders without having any say in any of the important matters of the household, they may take it as normal and hence may act as masters to the women in their lives. This attitude can lead men to act in an abusive manner towards women, because men who think they are better than women may feel entitled to control or dominate women.

These abusive tendencies created by gender based roles can be mitigated by taking a gender-neutral approach to household responsibilities as this approach can induce a sense of equality since childhood in both genders especially in terms of household matters. It is less likely for boys to develop attitudes of entitlement or superiority over women if they are taught to view household chores as a shared responsibility, rather than a woman's duty. By conditioning them to view household chores as a shared responsibility, they learn to value cooperation, respect, and mutual support-qualities that are incompatible with abusive behaviour.

Including boys in household tasks traditionally done by women, can help in dismantling the toxic masculinity, which connects manhood with power, aggressiveness, and emotional detachment. The broader and deeper understanding of what it means to be a man can reduce the chances of such boys to turn into men who support or get involved into violent acts to assert their dominance over women in their lives.

Equipping Boys with Essential Life Skills

Encouraging boys since their childhood to help with household chores is not just about treating every family member fairly, it is also to make them understand the importance of learning basic household chores as essential life skills. Every child irrespective of their gender should get training in basic life skills such as cooking, cleaning, and organising. Boys who get trained in these household tasks from an early age are better prepared to live independently, take care of themselves and manage a home when they become adults and hence be helpful towards their partners in their married life.



Men without training in basic life skills tend to rely heavily on women in their lives for fulfilling their basic needs, which can perpetuate inequity and promote traditional gender roles. On the other hand, boys who learn how to manage household chores since their childhood, have greater chances of being self-reliant and viewing women as equal partners and not just as caregivers and servants in the household. This approach not only makes such men independent in handling home affairs but also helps in developing more balanced and equitable partnerships when they get married.

Getting trained in household tasks can also make such boys learn additional skills such as patience, attention to detail, and time management. These skills can have a positive impact on other areas of their life such as academic and professional pursuits.

Training in basic life skills such as cooking, cleaning, organising can make such boys competent in domestic responsibilities and this can make them more organised, disciplined, and capable of managing their time effectively, all of which are essential for success in various aspects of life.

Strengthening Family Bonds

A sense of teamwork and cooperation can be induced in families and hence family bonds can get strengthened in households if household chores are made gender neutral. When boys support and participate with girls in the household chores, it helps in fostering deeper connections with family members and hence can contribute to well-being and happiness of the family members and create a more warm atmosphere free of distress. The family members might seem to be working with each other towards common goals.

In households where tasks are shared fairly, boys learn the importance of fairness and respect for others. These lessons are valuable not just at home, but also in their interactions outside the house. Boys who grasp the significance of fairness and teamwork are more likely to apply these principles in their friendships, relationships, and future families, helping to create a more just and respectful society.

Overcoming Cultural Resistance

Even though we realise the benefits of training boys in basic life skills such as cooking, cleaning, organising etc., and in supporting females in the household, still there is often resistance to having a gender-neutral approach about such tasks, particularly in cultures where traditional gender roles are deeply embedded. Overcoming this resistance requires a concerted effort from parents, educators, and society as a whole to challenge and change these norms.

Parents are very important in showing children that everyone can do any kind of work, no matter if they are a boy or a girl. When parents do chores together and show that these tasks are not just for one gender, they teach their children a valuable lesson. Schools can also help by teaching all kids, boys and girls, how to do everyday tasks.

TV shows, movies, and other media can also change how people think about who does what jobs. When men are shown taking care of kids and doing housework, it helps people see that these tasks are not just for women. This change in how we see things is important for making sure boys feel good about helping with chores at home.