Pureshowers.Uk Introduces Google Pay For A Checkout Experience That's 65% Faster

With mobile shopping increasing by 25% over the past three years and projected to account for 75% of eCommerce sales by 2025, co aims to stay at the forefront of innovation by offering Google Pay. Globally, over 150 million users trust Google Pay across 42 countries, making it one of the most widely used mobile payment methods. Customers can now complete purchases directly from their mobile devices with just a few taps, bypassing the need to manually enter payment or shipping details.



Google Pay's integration eliminates friction in the checkout process, allowing co customers to shop seamlessly from their mobile devices. By cutting checkout times by 65%, customers can enjoy faster, hassle-free transactions that make shopping effortless. This new feature especially benefits mobile shoppers, who make up a growing portion of eCommerce traffic. With fewer steps involved in checking out, cart abandonment rates are likely to decrease, improving customer satisfaction and boosting conversions for co.



Google Pay offers more than just speed. Its advanced encryption and tokenisation technology ensure that customers' payment information is never exposed. Instead, each transaction uses a unique virtual account number, further safeguarding users from potential security breaches. At co, where customer trust is paramount, this integration fits perfectly into the company's ethos of delivering high-quality products and secure, transparent transactions.



“When we launched co in 2008, the idea of browsing or purchasing on a mobile device was almost unheard of. Back then, 90% of our customers shopped using a desktop computer, manually entering their credit card details. How far we've come! Today, with Google Pay, we're revolutionising the shopping experience for mobile users, offering faster, more secure checkouts with just a few taps,” said Ty Lee, founder of co.



Customers can start using Google Pay today for faster, safer purchases at co. To celebrate this integration, the company is offering a special discount to those who use Google Pay on their first purchase. Whether shopping for a high-quality shower filter or replacement cartridges, customers will experience a quicker, smoother checkout process thanks to Google Pay.



