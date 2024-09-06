Ex-Bureaucrat Gazanfar Ali To Contest From Lal Chowk AC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led by jailed Parliamentarian from north Kashmir, Abdul Rashid on Thursday released a fresh list of three candidates for the upcoming general assembly elections.

The announcement in this regard was made by the AIP Affairs Committee.

Those granted mandate by the party to run for the included former bureaucrat Gazanfar Ali from Lal Chowk assembly segment, Dr Burhan Bazaz Zadibal and Shakeel Ahmad from Eidgah assembly constituency.

“In view of the upcoming assembly elections, the political affairs Committee has recommended the mandates of the above-mentioned individuals,” AIP political affairs committee chairman, Ishtiyaq Qadri said.

Gazanfar Ali, the former Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will square off against Ehsan Pardesi of National Conference and Mohammad Ashraf Mir of Apni Party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Besides having a sizable fan base within the local Sunni and Shia sects being a well-known social influencer and political pundit, Ali, who has held several high-ranking posts during his illustrious career was encouraged by his colleagues and supporters to join the electoral fray.

Ali's announcement to contest assembly elections is considered a significant shift in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Kashmir, with many believing that his candidature would be well-received by people in the region.

