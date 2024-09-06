TMC Rebuts 'Bribery' Charge In Kolkata Doctor Murder Case With Parents' Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool (TMC) in West Bengal refuted claims suggesting that Kolkata tried to bribe trainee doctor's family. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

TMC alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other opposition parties of politicising the issue . Hitting out at the BJP, TMC leader and Shashi Panja on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the BJP and accused it of using the tragedy for gain instead of seeking justice, reported Hindustan Times.

During a press conference, the Trinamool Congress released a video denying claims that Kolkata Police tried to 'hush-up' the matter and attempted to bribe the family.

TMC's released the video, reportedly shot last month, which shows the trainee doctor's father declaring that all rumours of a bribe being offered to them are unfounded.

The recent remarks of the father of the deceased doctor are in stark contrast to the comments he made earlier. He had said that bribery allegations against Kolkata Police are a 'blatant lie.'



“We have not said anything on attempts being made to bribe us by police officials. This is a blatant lie. I urge everyone not to spread such rumours and instead ensure that our daughter gets justice,” Hindustan Times quoted the victim's father as saying in the video clip.

This video comes in response to the allegations of bribery and negligence levied by the family members of the deceased doctor against a senior police official and Kolkata Police in general. Victim's aunt said,“When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house and we were shedding tears, the police were offering money, is this the humanity of police?” reported ANI.