Arab Economy Ministers Urge Immediate Support For Gaza

Cairo, September 5 (Petra) -- Arab and Finance Ministers Thursday called for urgent support for Palestinian families affected by the Israeli war on Gaza and military operation in the occupied West Bank.During the 114th session of the Economic and Social Council of the League of Arab States in Cairo, they urged implementing the emergency response plan submitted by the State of Palestine to address the repercussions of the ongoing Israeli war.The ministers praised the Arab and popular positions supporting the Palestinian cause and condemning the Israeli army's 'genocide' against the Palestinians people, calling on the Arab member states to continue their efforts to stop the 'crimes of genocide' in Gaza.They called for confronting the terrorism of armed Israeli settlers and their demolition, burning and destruction of Palestinian citizens' homes, farms, properties, shops, private and commercial vehicles and the oppression of Palestinian workers and their failure to compensate them for the damage.The Arab ministers called on the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States to coordinate with Arab countries, international and national organisations and institutions and the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development to provide relief to the Palestinian people.