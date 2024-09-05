Massive Fire Erupts At Mumbai Times Tower, 9 Fire Engines Rushed In: VIDEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A massive fire was reported at Times Tower in Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel West around 6.29 am on Friday.

According to a Lokmat report, a level-two fire broke out at Times Tower. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries were reported. Fire fighting operations are underway," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency ANI.

The fire started from the ground floor of the building. It spread across the 5th, 6th, and 7th floors of the building. The seven-storey building is a commercial establishment.

Firefighters are battling the blaze using eight fire engines and a turntable ladder.

More details are awaited.