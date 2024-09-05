Sonia, Priyanka To Join Congress Campaign

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Indian National (INC) has filed the list of 40 star campaigners for the second phase of in Jammu and Kashmir, slated to be held on September 25, 2024.

As per the list the star campaigners include AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The list further mentioned the names of K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni, Bharatsin Solanki, Tariq Hameed Karra, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Jai Ramesh, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Sachin Pilot, Mukhesh Agnihotri, Charanjeet Singh Channi, Salman Khursheed, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amrinder Singh Rajawarring, Syed Nasir Hussain, Vikar Rasool Wani, Rajani Patil, Rajeev Shukla, Manish Tiwari, Imran Pratapgarhi, Kishori Lal Sharma, Pramod Tiwari, Raman Bhalla, Tara DChand, Choudhary Lal Singh, Imran Masood, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Kanhaiya Kumar, Manoj Yadav, Divya Maderna, Shahnawaz Choudhary, Neeraj Kundan, Rajesh Lilothia, Alka Lamba and Shrinivas B. V.

Pertinently, the AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahad Mir said

that a list of 120 star campaigners have been prepared for Jammu and Kashmir, who will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir assembly segments to woo the voters ahead of the polls.

He had said that a list of 40 star campaigners in each phase would be issued in Jammu and Kashmir .



