'Nostradamus' Of US Polls Allan Lichtman Predicts Kamala Harris Will Win Presidential Elections 2024 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Renowned American election forecaster Allan Lichtman, widely regarded as the "Nostradamus of U.S. presidential polls," has made a bold prediction: Kamala Harris, the Vice President and nominee, will win the upcoming presidential election and become the next President of the United States.

In a released by the New York Times, Lichtman confidently stated, "Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States." This declaration comes as the race heats up ahead of the November 5 presidential election, which will see American voters deciding who will succeed Joe Biden in the White House. The contest is primarily between Harris and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Lichtman, a distinguished history professor at American University for five decades, is renowned for his "Keys to the White House" model, which has accurately predicted presidential outcomes for over 40 years. His methodology has gained widespread recognition for its precision, with Lichtman being one of the few pundits to correctly forecast both Donald Trump's unexpected 2016 victory and Joe Biden's 2020 win.

The "13 Keys to the White House" model, developed by Lichtman, consists of 13 true/false questions designed to determine the likely outcome of a presidential election. According to Lichtman, if six or more of these keys go against the incumbent party, the prediction is that the party will lose the election. Conversely, if fewer than six keys are negative, the incumbent party is expected to win.

In his recent video, Lichtman elaborated on how the model applies to the current race. He explained that Kamala Harris has eight keys in her favor, indicating strong support and favorable conditions for her campaign. In contrast, Donald Trump has five negative keys, suggesting significant challenges and unfavorable conditions for his bid to return to the White House.

Lichtman's prediction adds a significant dimension to the already intense political landscape as the U.S. approaches Election Day. His track record of successful forecasts has made his insights highly anticipated and closely analyzed by political analysts, media outlets, and voters alike.

With just two months remaining until the election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will continue to vie for voter support in what promises to be a fiercely contested race. Lichtman's prediction may influence the discourse and strategies leading up to November 5, as both candidates work to address key issues and mobilize their respective bases.