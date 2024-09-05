Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman extend the voluntary cuts in their respective oil output quotas.

AMMAN -- Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi accuses Israeli occupation's Prime Minister of undermining the efforts to reach a deal on ceasefire in Gaza.

WASHINGTON -- The US and regional partners mull over the possibility of deployment of peacekeeping force along the southwestern borders of Gaza Strip.

LONDON -- The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan says he faced "significant international pressure" before issuing arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

PARIS -- The French Presidential Palace announces the appointment of Michel Barnier as Prime Minister. (end) gb