Jordan FM: Gaza Ceasefire-Hostage Deal Hampered By Israeli Occupation PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi accused Israeli occupation's Prime Minister of hampering the efforts to reach a deal on ceasefire in Gaza Strip and exchange of hostages, and exacerbating the humanitarian disaster in the Strip.

Speaking at a joint press with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Thursday, Al-Safadi said his country supports every effort aiming to end the war in Gaza, the humanitarian disaster and suffering of innocent civilians.

The Israeli forces, while persisting in the brutal aggression on Gaza, opened a new confrontation in the occupied West Bank, he said, warning of disastrous consequences of the Israeli military operations.

"It's a top priority for the Kingdom of Jordan to halt the aggression on Gaza and ensure access of relief assistance to besieged civilians there," the minister pointed out.

Reaffirming Jordan's rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians from their homes towards his country, Al-Safadi said such attempts are tantamount to "a declaration of war.

On her part, the German foreign minister appreciated as constructive Jordan's role in deescalating the conflict and restoring stability in the region, and managing the holy sites in Eastern Jerusalem.

Baerbock reaffirmed Germany's rejection of any attempt to change the historical fait accompli in the holy city of Jerusalem. (end)

sam









MENAFN05092024000071011013ID1108642657