Chicago Welcomes Back The Waymaker Men's Summit: Competing Against Yourself For Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned

WAYMAKER men's summit, the nation's largest empowerment for Black men, is set to return to Chicago on September 6th and 7th. This year's summit promises an unparalleled experience of growth, connection, and inspiration under the theme "Competing Against Yourself for Growth".



Louis Carr, founder of the WayMaker Men's Summit, remarks: "The WayMaker Men's Summit challenges Black men to compete against their own potential for growth. By bringing together influential voices and motivated attendees, we're creating a platform where our community can connect, learn, and emerge as tomorrow's leaders. Our vision extends beyond this event – we're inspiring change that will impact families, communities, and future generations."

Hosted at the Convene conference center in the iconic Willis Tower, the summit offers a plethora of speaker sessions and experiences.



Key highlights of the summit include:



An impressive lineup of special guest speakers, including NBA Star Kyrie Irving, entertainment mogul Nick Cannon, Hip-Hop artist Young Dro, Power IV actor Isaac Keys, Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor, MACRO CEO Charles King, and author Dr. Marcus Collins, among others.



Two days of powerful activations including a Game Room, WayMaker App & Changemaker Stage, Carr Barber Lounge, Wellness Zen Zone, Voting Engagement Booth, Chill and Charge Station, Networking Reception, Quest 3 Gaming Zone, Breakfast Gathering, HBCU Legacy Photobooth, Financial Literacy Workshop, and Hope Luncheon.



A celebratory WayMaker awards dinner to honor the accomplishments of civil rights attorney and activist Ben Crump, featuring a star-studded performance by MC Lyte.



A teen summit on Saturday, hosted by Dream Hustle Code Co-Founder Ian Brock.

Various topics covered, from entrepreneurship and finance to health and wellness, relationships, and more.

The eighth annual two-day summit is designed to empower and uplift Black communities across the nation. Attendees will benefit from transformative conversations and strategies for personal and professional growth.

About WayMaker Media:

WayMaker Media, founded by Louis Carr, is dedicated to empowering and uplifting Black communities through impactful initiatives. WayMaker media produces substantive content via its WayMaker Journal, website, and annual men's summit, with the goal to reach more Black consumers.



More information can be found at , and social media outlets: Facebook: @waymakerculture, X: @waymakerculture, Pinterest: Waymaker Journal, LinkedIn: Waymaker Journal, YouTube: @waymakerculture, SoundCloud: @waymakerfiresidechat, & TikTok: @waymakerculture

Media contact: [email protected]



SOURCE WayMaker Journal