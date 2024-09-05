Olive Oil Renaissance In North Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Olive oil, long celebrated as a cornerstone of Mediterranean cuisine, has recently ascended to new heights in the global marketplace.



Its production has not only increased but has done so dramatically, surging by more than 60% in recent years.



Traditionally, European countries like Spain, Italy, and Greece have dominated this sector, their names synonymous with quality and tradition in olive oil production.



However, the landscape is shifting. The Maghreb nations-Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria-are carving out a significant niche for themselves.



These countries are increasingly recognized for their ability to produce high-quality olive oil, matching and sometimes surpassing traditional European standards.

Tunisia: The Golden Liquid at the Heart of the Economy

As the world's fourth-largest producer, Tunisia crafted 200,000 tons of olive oil in the 2023-2024 season.







Drawing from millennia of heritage and an ideal Mediterranean climate, Tunisia's vast olive groves, especially in the Sahel and Sfax regions, yield globally esteemed olive oil.



Tunisian brands like Chemlali and Chetoui excel internationally, exporting to Europe, the USA, and Asia.



Rigorous quality controls and investments in advanced infrastructure keep Tunisia at the forefront as Africa's leading producer.

Morocco: Blending Tradition and Innovation

Ranked seventh globally, Morocco produced 106,000 tons in 2023-2024, merging ancestral knowledge with modern techniques.



Key production areas include Fès, Marrakech, and Meknès, known for oil that is celebrated for its robust flavor and culinary versatility. Brands like Lesieur Cristal showcase Moroccan excellence both domestically and abroad.



The kingdom emphasizes sustainability, fostering organic practices and innovation to enhance quality and yield.

Algérie: A Sector in Full Bloom

Algeria, the world's ninth-largest producer with 93,000 tons in 2023-2024, sees significant growth in its olive industry.



Olive trees have thrived for centuries in the Algerian landscapes, particularly in Kabylie, the Aurès mountains, and the coastal and inland plateaus.



Algerian olive oil is renowned for its fruity and slightly spicy notes. Among its industry leaders, the brand Dahbia, a 100% organic product from Benhar in the highlands of Djelfa, shines internationally.



Dahbia embodies the excellence of Algerian olive oil, making its mark in prestigious global competitions.



The commitment to sustainability and organic farming is expanding in Algeria. Many producers are adopting environmentally friendly practices, which enhance soil health and product quality.



The Algerian government actively supports these initiatives, aiming to modernize the sector and expand its global market presence.



The Maghreb is establishing itself as a key region in the global production of olive oil. Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria, with their rich traditions, produce quality oils that are captivating palates worldwide.



This growing sector not only supports local economies but also positions these nations as important contributors to the global culinary landscape.

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108642590