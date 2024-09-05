Global Body-Worn Camera Market Size To Worth USD 27.65 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 13.97%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Body-Worn Camera Size was Valued at USD 7.48 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Body-Worn Camera Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 27.65 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Axon Enterprise, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Digital Ally, Inc., Getac Corporation, Reveal Ltd., BodyWorn by Utility, Inc., GoPro, Inc., WatchGuard Video, Coban Technologies, Inc., Safe Fleet, Pinnacle Response Ltd., PRO-VISION Systems, Transcend Information, Inc., Wolfcom Enterprises, and other key companies.

New York, United States , Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Body-Worn Camera Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.48 Billion in 2023 to USD 27.65 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.97% during the projected period.









Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Body-worn cameras (BWCs) are small recording devices typically attached to a person's clothing, such as a police officer's uniform, intended to capture interactive video and audio These cameras are tools to increase transparency and accountability, particularly in law enforcement. The footage captured by BWC can be used for a variety of purposes, including evidence in legal proceedings, training and transparency, and increasing liability in policing. The most important benefit of BWCs is that it encourages appropriate behavior by the police and the public which reduces misconduct and counterfeiting charges incidents. However, the main drawback of body-worn cameras is the potential for privacy issues, as continuous recording could capture individuals in critical situations without their consent, with ethical consequences and legal challenges.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Body-Worn Camera Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Resolution (Full HD, HD, 4K, Others), By Operation (Recording Type, Live Streaming & Recording), By End-User (Law Enforcement, Military, Transportation, Sports & Leisure, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The full HD segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global body-worn camera market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the resolution, the global body-worn camera market is divided into full HD, HD, 4K, and Others. Among these, the full HD segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global body-worn camera market during the projected timeframe. The clear recording available that can be used as evidence, and is cost-effective as compared to 4k resolution are the factors contributing to the segment's growth.

The live streaming & recording segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global body-worn camera market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the operation, the global body-worn camera market is divided into recording type, and live streaming & recording. Among these, the live streaming & recording segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global body-worn camera market during the projected timeframe. The growing need for real-time situational awareness, improved decision-making, and live-streaming benefits are all factors aiding the segment's growth.

The transportation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global body-worn camera market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the global body-worn camera market is divided into law enforcement, military, transportation, sports & leisure, and others. Among these, the transportation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global body-worn camera market during the projected timeframe. Due to the increased urbanization the widening of the transportation network, and the increased surveillance and safety in various vehicles by the presence of the body-worn camera aids the segment's growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global Body-Worn Camera market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global Body-Worn Camera market over the forecast period. The growing usage of BWCs among the legal enforcers in the U.S. with an increased emphasis on openness and accountability and the government initiatives, financial backing, and police reform guidelines contribute to the increased adoption of BWCs in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global Body-Worn Camera market during the projected timeframe. The increased spending on public protection, growing safety concerns, widespread deployment of advanced surveillance technology, and the increased awareness of BWCs in private security, healthcare, and transportation contribute to market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global body-worn camera market include Axon Enterprise, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Digital Ally, Inc., Getac Technology Corporation, Reveal Media Ltd., BodyWorn by Utility, Inc., GoPro, Inc., WatchGuard Video, Coban Technologies, Inc., Safe Fleet, Pinnacle Response Ltd., PRO-VISION Video Systems, Transcend Information, Inc., Wolfcom Enterprises, and Others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Hytera Communications released GC550 2K Mini Body Camera that deliver ultra-clear 2K videos at 30 fps and comes with night vision technology.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global body-worn camera market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Body-Worn Camera Market, By Resolution



Full HD

HD

4K Others

Global Body-Worn Camera Market, By Operation



Recording Type Live Streaming & Recording

Global Body-Worn Camera Market, By End-user



Law Enforcement

Military

Transportation

Sports & Leisure Others

Global Body-Worn Camera Market, Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Online Gaming Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Action, Adventure, Arcade, Sports, Puzzle, and Others), By Platform (PC, Console, Mobile, and Others), By Player Count (Single-Player, Multiplayer, MMO, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Projector Screen Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ceiling Recessed, Wall & Ceiling, Portable, Floor Rising, Fixed Frame, and Others), By Application (Personal and Professional), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Digitally Delivered Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component Type (Solutions, and Services), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises, and Others), By Verticals (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Science, Telecommunication and IT, Government and Defense, Retail and E-commerce, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Digital Evidence Management Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid), By Application (Criminal Investigations, Legal Proceedings, Fraud Detection, Incident Response, Surveillance, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter