Statement From National Legal And Policy Center Counsel, Paul Kamenar

Promoting ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and action

Paul Kamenar, Counsel to National Legal and Policy Center

Says Judge Tanya Chutkan Showed Her Bias

Today National Legal and Policy Center Counsel Paul Kamenar who attended the first Hearing in the election interference case since the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, issued the following statement:"In today's hearing setting the briefing schedule in the January 6 interference case against Donald Trump following the Supreme Court's immunity ruling and Jack Smith's recent superseding indictment, Judge Tanya Chutkan showed her bias by being dismissive of Trump's lawyers' argument that they should go first in challenging the indictment as the rules provide rather than letting Jack Smith leapfrog over the immunity issue and introduce new evidence in filings.The central issue is whether the Special Counsel can rebut the Supreme Court ruling that Trump's discussions with Vice President Mike Pence is immune from prosecution since if it is, the indictment falls apart. Chutkan's characterizing Trump's lawyer argument about the Supreme Court ruling as "rhetoric" and saying this case is not about the Presidency further shows her bias since the immunity issue is indeed about the presidency, both for Trump and future presidents."

