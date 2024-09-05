BECK FLAVORS NAMED ONE OF AMERICA's TOP 100 SMALL BUSINESSES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President, Matt Carr and Vice President, Paul Tripi lead an incredible team at Beck Flavors.

Beck Flavors was selected for the CO100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses by U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recognized for growth, innovation, and strong culture.

- Matt Carr, PresidentMARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO-, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, today announced Beck Flavors was chosen for the CO-100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list.Beck Flavors was selected out of more than 14,000 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for its overall growth driven by cutting-edge ideas, resilience, and strong employee culture. The list includes a diverse array of small businesses of all sizes and industries located in 31 states and Washington, D.C."We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top-100 Small Business," said Matt Carr, President at Beck Flavors. "This award is a testament to the amazing team we have and the culture we've built together. It reflects our passion and dedication to being the best in our industry, and this recognition is truly rewarding."On October 8, the CO-100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO-100 Small Business Forum. At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One overall CO-100 Top Business will receive $25,000."As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO- by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."Learn more about the CO-100 honorees here (CO100 ).Beck Flavors is a custom flavor house providing innovative flavor solutions, serving the food and beverage industry for over since 1904. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and customer service, Beck Flavors partners with clients to develop unique flavors that meet evolving consumer demands. From concept to creation, their expertise and dedication drive the success of products across multiple categories, including beverages, dairy, and confectionery. Beck Flavors continues to shape the future of flavor innovation with a focus on delivering exceptional taste experiences.To learn more about Beck Flavors, contact the team, or request a sample, visit their website BECKFLAVORS at .###

