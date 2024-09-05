Zero Carbon & Co And PRISSMA Unite To Drive Sustainable Transformation Across The Latin America And Caribbean Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unleashing the Blue in the Caribbean

Zero Carbon & Prissma partner to drive sustainable growth in LAC through blue economy development and innovative green finance.

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zero Carbon & Co and PRISSMA are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to address the financing gaps and accelerate the transition to green technologies and sustainable practices across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). This alliance combines the strengths of two leading consulting firms, leveraging their expertise in sustainable finance, blue economy , and environmental stewardship to drive impactful change and support the region's shift towards a resilient and sustainable future.Zero Carbon & Co is an emerging consulting firm dedicated to addressing the financing gaps in the LAC region by focusing on the transition to green technologies and sustainable practices. The company supports private sector entities in securing funding to reduce carbon footprints and unlocks innovative financing mechanisms for conservation, biodiversity, water and waste management, renewable energy, and green transition initiatives. By bridging the gap between donor and impact investor expectations and the limited capacity of beneficiaries to secure financial resources, Zero Carbon & Co mobilizes innovative financing tools such as green bonds, carbon credits, biocredits, nature debt swaps, insurance-based financing, blended finance, and matching funds.PRISSMA, based in Washington D.C. with a regional office in Colombia, is a consulting and financial services firm specializing in sustainability. The firm excels in mobilizing resources from green funds to support sustainable projects and clean technologies, providing end-to-end services in project structuring, financial viability evaluation, and securing private and institutional impact capital. PRISSMA's mission is to empower organizations worldwide to achieve their sustainability and decarbonization goals through strategic advisory services, innovative financial solutions, and the development of project frameworks aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.The partnership between Zero Carbon & Co and PRISSMA brings together deep expertise in sustainable finance and blue economy development, offering significant value to the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region. With a unique combination of experience in creating innovative financial vehicles and mechanisms for the mobilization of capital, effective private sector economic and fiscal incentives, and socially driven participatory consensus, Zero Carbon & Co and PRISSMA are uniquely positioned to drive transformative projects that align with regional goals for sustainability and economic resilience. This alliance aims to support initiatives such as developing marine conservation trusts, creating tailored financial instruments like green and blue bonds, and facilitating access to capital for sustainable businesses. By leveraging their combined strengths, the partnership can help unlock funding for ecosystem restoration, renewable energy projects, and water management solutions. Their collaboration will foster enabling environments for businesses to adopt sustainable practices, promote decarbonization pathways, and empower local communities, ultimately contributing to a resilient blue economy framework that benefits both the environment and the regional economy.The success of this partnership is further bolstered by the leadership of Samir Marinez and Victoria Galeano. Samir Marinez, founder of Zero Carbon & Co, is a seasoned expert in private sector development with extensive experience in the Caribbean, particularly in driving the intersection of technology, innovation, and sustainability to tackle climate challenges. His hands-on approach has been crucial in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation within the blue economy, supporting MSMEs, and leading digital transformation efforts across the region.Victoria Galeano, a key leader at PRISSMA, brings her expertise in environmental policy, sustainable finance, and private sector engagement. She has a strong track record in mobilizing resources from green funds and helping organizations achieve their sustainability and decarbonization goals. Her strategic insight and deep understanding of ESG principles and innovative financial solutions make her a valuable asset in guiding organizations through the transition to a low-carbon economy.As Zero Carbon & Co and PRISSMA set sail on this transformative partnership, they are dedicated to driving meaningful change across the LAC region. Their collaboration marks a significant step in confronting the complex challenges of climate change, conservation, and sustainable finance. United by a shared vision, Zero Carbon & Co and PRISSMA are not just participants in the global movement towards sustainability-they are leaders, setting new standards for innovation and impact in the green finance and blue economy sectors.

