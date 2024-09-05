Corning Energy Corporation Announces Retirement Of CEO Michael German

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







CORNING, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Energy Corporation (formerly Corning Natural Holding Corporation) announced today that Michael German, the company's CEO, will retire effective December 31, 2024, after 18 years with the company and 48 total years in the energy sector.



Mr. German joined Corning Natural Gas Corporation in 2006 and has been a cornerstone of the company's growth and resilience. In 2011, under his leadership, Leatherstocking Gas Company was formed, the newest utility in Pennsylvania in 40 years. In 2013, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was incorporated as a publicly traded company. In 2016, Pike County Light & Power was acquired, a Pennsylvania combination gas and electric utility. In 2022, he was a critical part of the merger of the suite of companies into a private investment firm after which the holding company name was changed to Corning Energy Corporation.

Mr. German has successfully navigated the companies through dynamic regulatory landscapes while expanding operations using his years of experience and knowledge. His visionary approach and commitment have been instrumental in positioning Corning Energy Corporation as a leader in the utility industry.

Recognizing his wealth of experience and the value of his insights, the Corning Energy Board of Directors has requested that Mr. German continue to contribute to Corning Energy as a consultant to the incoming CEO, ensuring a seamless transition and the continuation of the company's strategic initiatives. Additionally, Mr. German will remain on the board of directors, where his expertise will continue to guide Corning Energy's future.

The board has initiated the search for Mr. German's successor and anticipates having the new CEO in place shortly before his retirement to ensure a smooth and effective transition of leadership.

"Michael German's dedication and vision have left an indelible mark on Corning Energy," said Joseph Fontana, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We are deeply grateful for his years of service and leadership. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments and his ongoing involvement with the company."

Prior to joining the company in 2006, Mr. German was senior vice president, utility operations for Southern Union Company where he was responsible for gas utility operations in Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. From 1994 to 2005, Mr. German held several senior positions at Energy East Corporation, a publicly-held energy services and delivery company, including president of several of its subsidiary utilities. From 1978 to 1994, Mr. German worked at the American Gas Association, finishing as senior vice president. From 1976 to 1978, Mr. German worked for US Energy Research and Development Administration. Mr. German is a board member of the Northeast Gas Association, Ampco Pittsburgh Corporation, Corning Energy Corporation, and several non-profit organizations. After retirement, Mr. German plans to spend more time with his family and pursue personal interests.

About Corning Energy Corporation

Corning Energy Corporation is an energy company with operations in New York and Pennsylvania with three major subsidiaries. Corning Natural Gas Corporation is a New York State regulated utility established in 1904 and provides safe, reliable, natural gas service to over 15,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the Southern Tier and Central Regions of New York State. Pike County Light and Power provides both natural gas and electric utility service in Pike County, Pennsylvania to 6,600 customers. Leatherstocking Gas Company provides natural gas utility service in Susquehanna and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania to 500 customers. The companies are committed to providing reliable, safe, and sustainable energy solutions to our customers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Julie Lewis VP Energy Supply & Corporate Secretary Corning Energy Corporation Phone Number 607-936-3755