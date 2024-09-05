NASA Selects Langley Research Center Support Contractor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Center, Operations Maintenance, and Engineering II contract to Jacobs Inc. of

Tullahoma, Tennessee, to support operations at the agency's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

The contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum potential value of $973.7 million. Following a phase-in period that starts Tuesday, Oct. 1 and runs to

Dec. 31, the contract will have a base period of 15 months followed by five optional periods that could extend the contract to the end of 2035.

Under this contract, Jacobs Technology will assist in crucial research operations, engineering, and maintenance services at NASA Langley to help the center continue its work to solve the mysteries of our home planet, solar system, and beyond. The firm also will provide institutional and research operations support, maintenance and engineering for the center's facilities, and central utilities operations, among other services.

