Citius Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference
CEO Leonard Mazur to present on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 9:00 am ET
CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR ), today announced that Chairman and CEO
Leonard Mazur
will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 26th
Annual Global investment conference taking place September 9–11, 2024, in New York City.
H.C. Wainwright Conference Details:
Presentation:
9:00 am ET on Tuesday, September 10, 2024*
Location:
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City
Registration:
Available on the conference website .
1x1 meetings:
Requests available upon registration or by contacting Citius Investor Relations .
Webcast:
Join live here .
*Please note that the presentation date and time are subject to change. Participants should refer to the final program agenda for up-to-date information.
Recent Business Developments:
During his presentation and investor meetings, Mr. Mazur will discuss recent business developments including:
FDA Approval of
LYMPHIRTM (denileukin diftitox-cxdl), an immunotherapy for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL);
Merger of the Company's subsidiary with
TenX Keane to form publicly listed Citius Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTOR ); and,
Achieving primary and secondary endpoints in the completed Phase 3 Pivotal Trial of
Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution designed to salvage central venous catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR ) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. Citius Pharmaceuticals owns approximately 90% of Citius Oncology. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Ilanit Allen
[email protected]
908-967-6677 x113
