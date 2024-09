Lucid CEO To Speak At Morgan Stanley 12Th Annual Laguna Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, (NASDAQ: LCID ), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 12th Annual Laguna on Thursday, September 12.

The session is scheduled for 2:35 pm PT and will be webcast live on Lucid's investor relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.

About Lucid

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID ) is a Silicon Valley-based company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900* in the U.S. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.

* Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees.

