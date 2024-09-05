(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the“Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced its participation in the upcoming Latin America Pain Society (LAPS) Annual September 5-7, 2024, in Mexico City.



The event will provide Aurora Spine with a to present its latest advancements in minimally invasive spinal devices and pain management solutions. These technologies are designed to optimize patient care, reduce recovery times, and improve quality of life. Aurora Spine's cutting-edge developments focus on addressing the unique challenges in spine and pain treatment, positioning the company as a pioneer in the medical device industry.

This world-class LAPS congress presents outstanding, nationally and internationally renowned experts in pain management to share their knowledge and present the opportunity to interact with peers.

Matt Goldstone, Chief Commercial Officer of Aurora Spine, stated,“We are very excited to be participating in this year's LAPS Conference. This world-class LAPS Congress showcases cutting-edge advances and state-of-the-art technologies to present the latest research, techniques and products for better patient care.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine is an emerging growth company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain care markets through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at or .

