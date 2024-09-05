(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Transocean Ltd. (“Transocean” or“the Company”) (NYSE: RIG). Investors who purchased Transocean securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/RIG .



Investigation Details

On September 3, 2024, Transocean announced that it had it agreed to sell the Development Driller III drillship and associated assets for $195 million and the Discoverer Inspiration drillship and associated assets for $147 million, as part of the Company's effort to dispose of non-strategic assets. The Company further announced that the sales would results in an estimated third-quarter non-cash charge of $630 million to $645 million associated with the impairment of the assets. On this news, Transocean's stock price fell $0.42 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $4.32 per share on September 3, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Transocean securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...