Introducing 'From Now On' - A Groundbreaking Docu-Podcast About Surviving Jeffrey Epstein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Behind every sensational exposé lies a more profound story that often goes unheard - the story of the survivors.“From Now On” ( ) is a new podcast hosted by Lisa Phillips ( ), a former international Ford model and victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Throughout the podcast, Phillips documents her story of survival alongside those of other of Epstein and his circle of co-conspirators to change the narrative for victims of sexual assault by powerful men.Phillips was just one of hundreds of models who were trafficked and abused by Epstein and his co-conspirators for years. For the past four years, she has worked alongside other victims of Epstein's circle to fight for justice and accountability. She has even gone on record in court-documented depositions detailing the violence she and other models from New York suffered at the hands of the late billionaire.Launching September 12,“From Now On” offers intimate stories of survival and life after abuse styled as a documentary led by Phillips, going beyond headlines to educate, heal, and empower those affected by unhealthy power dynamics. Over the season, Phillips shares her own intimate story of abuse and trafficking in full - for the first time, and in her own words - while having deep conversations with other survivors and specialists. Her honesty, vulnerability, and willingness to grow on the show are all for the sake of encouraging others who need support in their own healing journey.A Platform for Survivors“From Now On” is far more than just another podcast. It is part of a movement that shifts the focus from abusers to survivors.Through raw and honest conversations, the podcast provides a 360-degree view of survivors, emphasizing that they are more than the stories tied to their names. As a former model and current talent scout who has navigated the complexities of the entertainment industry, Phillips uses the podcast to share her survival story while bringing other survivors and experts on board to help people recognize red flags, advocate for self-empowerment, and hold abusive power structures accountable.“From Now On” is designed to resonate with a diverse audience, including:Survivors of unhealthy power dynamics in work, family, or intimate relationships need to know they are not alone.Listeners are seeking empowerment to move forward from abusive situations, offering tools and actionable steps for self-liberation.Individuals interested in the entertainment industry provide insights into creating healthy boundaries and trusting one's intuition.True crime and cult enthusiasts who want to focus on survivor stories rather than the perpetrators.Anyone keen to learn about manipulation, coercion, and unhealthy power dynamics, equipping them with the knowledge to protect themselves and others.The ultimate goal of“From Now On” is to create a culture that prioritizes the well-being of survivors over the sensationalism of abusers. The podcast aims to educate listeners on best practices within the entertainment industry, provide a healing space for those who have experienced trauma, and empower individuals to safeguard themselves and others from unhealthy power dynamics.About Lisa PhillipsLifelong entrepreneur Lisa Phillips is a former international fashion model who worked with Ford Models for over a decade and has traveled to many countries and cultures, gracing over 70 national TV commercials. She now runs a scouting and placement business for Models and Influencers while continuing her dream as a model scout for a top global Model agency in West Hollywood. Her journey has evolved into empowering women to find their voices after abuse in the sports and entertainment industry. As a single parent raising three boys, she understands the importance of mindset shifts and manifesting dreams. Through her advocacy work, speaking engagements, and upcoming podcasts, she aims to foster a safer, more supportive environment for women, ensuring they feel empowered to speak out against abuse and embrace their inner strength.

