Camp Ohana Youth Aviation Program Celebrates Two National Drone Competition Championships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hawaii students win two national drone championships, showcasing the success of Camp Ohana's Youth Program and its mentorship team.

HI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Camp Ohana Foundation's Youth Aviation Program is celebrating a significant milestone as students from Waipahu High School and Ewa Makai Middle School in Hawaii have emerged victorious in prestigious national drone competition championships. These talented young aviators, who are part of the Camp Ohana Youth Aviation Program, have been mentored and guided by a distinguished team of aviators from the United States Air Force, United States Marines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Crossflight Sky Solutions, a key partner in this groundbreaking initiative.The success of these students not only underscores the impact of the Youth Aviation Program but also highlights the importance of mentorship and the dedication of the program's team in empowering the next generation of aviation enthusiasts.A Program of Promise and Potential:The Camp Ohana Youth Aviation Program, a flagship initiative of the Camp Ohana Foundation, aims to inspire and equip youth in Hawaii and around the world with the skills and knowledge necessary to pursue careers in aviation. The program is designed to foster leadership, self-esteem, cultural awareness, and a sense of global connection among participants. Through hands-on learning experiences, students gain practical skills in drone technology, aerial photography, and aviation fundamentals, preparing them for future opportunities in a rapidly evolving industry.Amos Balongo, the founder of Camp Ohana Foundation and an aviator himself, has been at the forefront of this initiative, working tirelessly to ensure that the program provides meaningful and impactful experiences for its participants. "I am grateful to the Camp Ohana Youth Aviation Team for working closely with these young aviation enthusiasts who have made Hawaii proud in two national championships," said Amos Balongo. "Their success is a testament to the power of mentorship and the unwavering support of our partners and mentors."The Power of Partnership and MentorshipThe success of the Youth Aviation Program would not have been possible without the invaluable support and expertise of Crossflight Sky Solutions, a leading provider of aerial photography, videography, and imaging and data collection services. Crossflight Sky Solutions has been instrumental in delivering industry-leading STEM education in high schools across the United States, utilizing drones as a resource to enhance student learning and expose them to careers in aviation, robotics, communications, and other technical fields.Through this partnership, students in the Camp Ohana Youth Aviation Program have had the unique opportunity to receive top-tier training and mentorship from a team of highly experienced professionals. Crossflight Sky Solutions, with its commitment to safety and innovation, has played a critical role in shaping the curriculum and providing students with the tools they need to excel in competitive environments.In addition to the support from Crossflight Sky Solutions, the program has benefited immensely from the mentorship provided by aviators from the United States Air Force, United States Marines, and Hawaiian Airlines. These mentors bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the program, offering guidance, encouragement, and real-world insights that inspire and motivate the students to achieve their best.National Champions: A Testament to Hard Work and DedicationThe national championship victories of the students from Waipahu High School and Ewa Makai Middle School are a source of immense pride for Hawaii and the entire Camp Ohana Foundation Team. These achievements are the result of countless hours of hard work, dedication, and a deep passion for aviation. The students' success in the national competitions not only showcases their individual talents but also reflects the effectiveness of the Youth Aviation Program and the quality of mentorship they have received.Winning a national drone competition is no small feat. It requires a high level of technical skill, strategic thinking, and teamwork. The students' ability to rise to the occasion and compete at the highest level is a clear indication of the program's success in preparing them for such challenges.Looking Ahead: Expanding Opportunities and ImpactAs the Camp Ohana Youth Aviation Program continues to grow and evolve, the foundation remains committed to expanding opportunities for youth around the world. The success of these two national champions is just the beginning. The program aims to reach even more students, providing them with the tools, training, and mentorship needed to pursue careers in aviation and related fields. More information about Camp Ohana Youth Aviation program can be found atThese strategic partnerships will continue to play a pivotal role in the future of this program, as will the ongoing support from the Camp Ohana Foundation's Board of Directors and distinguished aviators. Together, they are helping build a brighter future for youth, one that is filled with possibilities and promise.About Camp Ohana Foundation:Camp Ohana Foundation is a global youth development organization dedicated to helping children discover and develop their potential for leadership. Through programs that encourage self-esteem, compassion, cultural awareness, and a sense of being connected to the wider world, Camp Ohana Foundation empowers young people to become future leaders who can make a positive impact on their communities and the world.

