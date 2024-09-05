Meet Wandr, The 32” Tablet On Wheels For Dynamic Families, Another First From Onescreen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wandr rolling screen

Wandr is the must-have home device for dynamic families. A giant tablet and rolling TV in one, combining HD visuals with freedom to go anywhere, inside or out.

- Kelly Bolton, EVP of Marketing and BrandSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, OneScreen , the screen known for interactive smart boards in schools and giant video walls for conference rooms, is expanding into the home viewing market with a must-have mobile screen for the home that seems obvious in hindsight.The multi-faceted, easy-to-use Wandr follows the tradition of technologies like the laptop and mobile phone. Once consumers try it, they don't know how they lived without it. Wandr is a 32-inch, 4K LED screen on a rolling stand with adjustable height. It can be a hands-free tablet for cooking or exercise videos, a TV that goes wherever the kids are, a space-saving monitor for the home office, or central hub for group video calls. It can even go outdoors on the patio for movie night.“When we saw the faces of families light up, we knew we had a winner,” said Kelly Bolton, Executive VP of Marketing & Brand at OneScreen.“Adding a home-based solution to our lines of business and education screens has been a big step for us in 2024. The enthusiastic response we saw in testing encouraged our engineers to go further and think out of the box for creative answers to everyday problems.”OneScreen is best known in the Education field for its one-of-a-kind Screen Skills Guru service. This assures customers of free, unlimited help and training on everything OneScreen builds, both software and hardware. Highly trained engineers, not customer service agents, answer questions and offer real-time, practical help by video, voice, and chat and they are ready to help in multiple languages, 24 hours a day, five days a week. The Guru service now extends to OneScreen's first consumer offering, as well as their professional inventory.“Wandr is the culmination of multiple lines of innovation behind the scenes,” explained OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir.“We've got the highest quality visuals, pinpoint audio, and unmatched support for our customers. How can we make a bigger impact? Our engineers saw how the same people who loved our screens at work wanted to bring them home to show their families. At the same time, home life has gotten more complex. Everyone is in constant motion, and they want their favorite experiences to follow them wherever they wander. Our team found a way to make both ideas come true at once.”Wandr will be available through the most popular consumer shopping sites online such as Amazon and Walmart. Learn more about Wandr at onescreensolutions/wandr.For more information, contact:Kelly Bolton...800-820-4035About OneScreenOneScreen is a comprehensive EdTech innovator known for interactive displays, video walls, AI-enhanced collaboration tools and now home solutions. The engineers and educators at OneScreen have led the market for more than a decade with a number of industry firsts such as Screen Skills Gurus, offering free, unlimited help and training on everything they build. From the classroom to the conference room to the living room, OneScreen presents smarter, more secure solutions tailored to each customer's unique profile. Based in San Diego, CA, OneScreen has offices in Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia and the UAE, alongside a network of partners crafting solutions around the globe. Details on the OneScreen homepage. Connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

