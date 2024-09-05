Congress Expels J&K Leader For Going 'Against Spirit Of Alliance' With NC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Congress on Thursday expelled a party leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district for filing nomination papers as an independent candidate“against the spirit of alliance” with the National (NC).

A spokesman of J-K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said the party has expelled Chowdhary Gulzar Khatana from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Khatana has filed nomination papers from the Kokernag (ST) assembly segment as an independent candidate against the spirit of the alliance.

“There will be no compromise on the sanctity of the INC-NC alliance,” the spokesperson added.