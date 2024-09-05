Prominent Indian School In Qatar Announces 'Temporary' Shift System, Parents Voice Concern

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: One of the prominent Indian in Qatar, Birla Public School announced on Thursday, September 4, its decision to implement a shift system for its Abu Hamour campus.

In a directive sent to parents, the school said that the Kindergarten I and II will operate from 6:30am to 10:15am, while the grade V to XII classes will be conducted from 10:30am to 5pm.

This shift system will be effective from September 10, 2024 only in Abu Hamour campus while its two Primary school buildings in Nuaija operate in the regular morning shift.

The school had been conducting online classes from September 1 and added that it will continue to hold sessions on 8 and 9 as well.

When contacted by The Peninsula, Dr Anand R Nair, Principal of the Birla Public School confirmed the news adding that this is a temporary initiative taken to reduce the number of students on campus at a particular time.

As per the circular, this decision comes following the regulatory guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The school stated that the shift system will help them streamline the learning process while also maintain a safer and structured environment on campus.

"The school has bought the adjacent land where it is constructing a state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. Once ready, this would increase the carpet area of the school, allowing us to accommodate all the students at the same time," Dr R Nair added.

Meanwhile this decision from the school was met with displeasure by many parents who voiced their concern towards this shift change with apprehension on pick-up and drop-off schedules and about lack of time for extra-curricular activities that are usually conducted during the evening hours.

"Working parents like me who usually drop them and pick them up on their way to work will no longer be able to manage that. Unlike India, we do not have a support system to help or assist our children here," complained a parent not wishing to be named, adding that the situation becomes worse for parents who have kids in various shifts.

Another parent, Nitya Nair hoped this to be temporary change as there would be no time for post-school activities that children are usually involved after classes, there would be very little time for any other activity.

Dr R Nair said that he has been addressing the concerns of various parents with regards to the new timings and hoped to make this transition a smooth process for parents and students both.