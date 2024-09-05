Britain, USA And EU Decided To Sign Agreement On AI Standards
By Alimat Aliyeva
The United Kingdom, the United States and the EU intend to sign
the first international agreement on the use of artificial
intelligence (AI), which will be legally binding,
Azernews reports.
According to her, we are talking about a document of the Council
of Europe, which "was developed over two years by representatives
of more than 50 countries, including Canada, Israel, Japan and
Australia."
All signatories to the agreement will be "responsible for any
malicious and discriminatory materials in AI systems." According to
it, the appearance of materials violating "equality and the right
to privacy" is prohibited.
As the British Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology
Peter Kyle noted, "innovation is developing as fast as artificial
intelligence, and it is very important that we take a similar first
step around the world."
"This is the first [agreement] in the world that provides for
real measures [in this area] and unites very different countries,"
Kyle said.
