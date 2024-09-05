Britain, USA And EU Decided To Sign Agreement On AI Standards

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United Kingdom, the United States and the EU intend to sign the first international agreement on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), which will be legally binding, Azernews reports.

According to her, we are talking about a document of the Council of Europe, which "was developed over two years by representatives of more than 50 countries, including Canada, Israel, Japan and Australia."

All signatories to the agreement will be "responsible for any malicious and discriminatory materials in AI systems." According to it, the appearance of materials violating "equality and the right to privacy" is prohibited.

As the British Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle noted, "innovation is developing as fast as artificial intelligence, and it is very important that we take a similar first step around the world."

"This is the first [agreement] in the world that provides for real measures [in this area] and unites very different countries," Kyle said.