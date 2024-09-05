President Zelensky: In Kursk Region, We Are Holding Our Designated Positions, On Pokrovsk Direction, We Are Sending Reinforcements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces are being reinforced on the Pokrovsk direction, while in Kursk region they are holding the designated positions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, particularly on the Pokrovsk direction. We are sending reinforcements, and the key objective is to eliminate as many of the occupier's forces as possible. Additionally, the report focused on an operation in the Kursk region. We are holding our designated positions, and with each day of the Kursk operation, we are proving to the world that Russia can lose this war. The only thing needed for this is enough of our determination, and the determination of everyone in the world who influences the global situation. It is not up to Moscow to determine the future of our people. And that's how it must always be," said Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to September 5, 2024, are estimated at 621,550.