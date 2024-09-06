Diamond League: Samba Finishes Second In Zurich

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar's Abderrahman Samba (centre) competes in the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich, yesterday.

Samba celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday with a creditable second-place finish, registering his season's best time of 47.58 secs.

Jamaica's Roshawn Clarke seized his first Diamond League victory, clocking a season's best time of 47.50 seconds.

Rasmus Magi of Estonia was third in 48.02 secs. silver medalist and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway did not start due to a hamstring injury, while Alison dos Santos of Brazil did not finish the race.