Diamond League: Samba Finishes Second In Zurich
Qatar's Abderrahman Samba (centre) competes in the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich, yesterday.
Samba celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday with a creditable second-place finish, registering his season's best time of 47.58 secs.
Jamaica's Roshawn Clarke seized his first Diamond League victory, clocking a season's best time of 47.50 seconds.
Rasmus Magi of Estonia was third in 48.02 secs. olympics silver medalist and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway did not start due to a hamstring injury, while Alison dos Santos of Brazil did not finish the race.
