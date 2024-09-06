South Fork Instruments Introduces Advanced Foam Detection Technologies: Suresense+ And Smartfoam

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

South Fork Instruments is proud to present two groundbreaking products in foam detection and control: the SureSense+ system and SmartFoam sensors by Hycontrol. These advanced technologies, designed to tackle the complex challenges of foam management in industrial environments, offer precision, reliability, and substantial cost savings.

John Daly, Technical Director at South Fork Instruments, highlights the impact of these innovations: "The SureSense+ and SmartFoam sensors represent a significant advancement in our ability to provide targeted solutions for foam control. These products ensure not only operational efficiency but also adherence to environmental standards, crucial for industries where foam management is a persistent challenge."

Features and Benefits of SureSense+ and SmartFoam:

Accurate Foam and Liquid Level Detection: SureSense+ utilizes Hycontrol's proprietary IMA sensing technology to accurately measure foam presence and liquid levels, enhancing process control and product quality.

Robust and Reliable: Designed to withstand the harsh environments typical of industrial settings, these systems maintain their accuracy and functionality over time, reducing the frequency and costs associated with maintenance.

Broad Industry Application: From pharmaceuticals to wastewater treatment, the versatility of SureSense+ and SmartFoam sensors makes them suitable for a wide range of applications, ensuring optimal performance across various sectors.

Environmental and Cost Benefits: By significantly reducing the reliance on anti-foam chemicals, these systems not only lower operating costs but also minimize environmental impact, supporting sustainable industrial practices.

South Fork Instruments is dedicated to advancing industrial measurement and control technologies. By integrating SureSense+ and SmartFoam into its offerings, South Fork reaffirms its commitment to delivering solutions that meet the complex demands of modern industries while promoting environmental stewardship. For more information on how SureSense+ and SmartFoam can optimize your operations, please contact South Fork Instruments .

About South Fork Instruments:

South Fork Instruments, based in Auburn, Calif., is an established supplier of measurement instrumentation, analyzers, and control products serving the Americas. The company's cross-industry experience translates into a unique ability to identify, develop, and implement innovative measurement solutions. The state-of-the-art instrumentation products provide reliable, low maintenance, high-value results for plant control and quality improvement for a wide range of industry segments, including chemical plants, breweries, refineries, mining, power generation, food processing, offshore/onshore oil production, and pipelines.