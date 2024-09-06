Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast Im Most Regions - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra)-- The temperature will be moderate over most of the Kingdom, on Friday, and hot along the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be north westerly moderate, picking up at times.The Meteorological Department report states that most parts of the Kingdom will see moderate temperatures tomorrow, Saturday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see high temperatures. The north and center of the Kingdom will see some low-lying clouds, and there will occasionally be moderate northwesterly winds.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 18 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 39 degrees during the day, sliding to 27 degrees at night.