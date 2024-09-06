OTT Releases This Week: What To Watch This Weekend?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend.
Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
English Teacher
Plot: A secondary school teacher becomes the subject of an internal inquiry at the school. To rescue a school production, he enlists the help of a longtime friend.
Stars: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 3
The Perfect Couple
Plot: A grand wedding turns tragic when a body is found shortly before the ceremony, leaving all the guests under suspicion.
Stars: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Ishaan Khattar
Genre: Mystery/Crime
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 5 Also Read
| OTT releases this month: 12 movies, shows to hit the screens in September Kudi Haryane Val Di
Plot: A man from Punjab develops feelings for a woman from Haryana, whose passion lies in wrestling. To impress her, he immerses himself in her wrestling environment.
Stars: Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, Yograj Singh
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Platform: Chaupal
Release Date: September 5
Call Me Bae
Plot: Despite losing her fortune, Bae remains determined and resilient as she works her way through Mumbai's bustling newsrooms.
Stars: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Mini Mathur
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 6
Kill
Plot: A group of commandos find themselves in a fierce struggle with a gang of bandits aboard a train headed for New Delhi , turning it into a dangerous battlefield.
Stars: Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: September 6 Also Read
| Boycott Bollywood trends on social media again; here's why Tanaav Season 2
Plot: Kabir returns to action when danger strikes nearby. After he and his father are targeted, Kabir rejoins the STG to confront the new threat in the valley.
Stars: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Gaurav Arora
Genre: Action/Thriller
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: September 6
Visfot
Plot: An unintended child abduction sets off a series of sensitive events, ultimately leading to misfortune for all parties.
Stars: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: September 6
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Plot: Two witty Miami detectives set out on a perilous journey after discovering their former police captain had been connected to drug cartels, hoping to prove his innocence.
Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens
Genre: Action/Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 6 Also Read
| Stree 2 movie collection: Horror-comedy beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 Adios Amigo
Plot: At a crowded bus station, two men from different walks of life meet. One is wealthy while the other faces difficulties. Their shared trip becomes filled with humour and surprising events.
Stars: Asif Ali, Anagha, Soubin Shahir
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 6
Immaculate
Plot: An American nun starts afresh by joining a secluded convent in rural Italy. Soon after arriving, her initial warm reception fades as she uncovers disturbing secrets.
Stars: Sydney Sweeney, Benedetta Porcaroli, Álvaro Morte
Genre: Horror/Mystery
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: September 6
MENAFN06092024007365015876ID1108643512
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.