OTT Releases This Week: What To Watch This Weekend?

9/6/2024 3:24:48 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend.

Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

English Teacher

Plot: A secondary school teacher becomes the subject of an internal inquiry at the school. To rescue a school production, he enlists the help of a longtime friend.

Stars: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 3

The Perfect Couple

Plot: A grand wedding turns tragic when a body is found shortly before the ceremony, leaving all the guests under suspicion.

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Ishaan Khattar

Genre: Mystery/Crime

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 5

Also Read | OTT releases this month: 12 movies, shows to hit the screens in September Kudi Haryane Val Di

Plot: A man from Punjab develops feelings for a woman from Haryana, whose passion lies in wrestling. To impress her, he immerses himself in her wrestling environment.

Stars: Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, Yograj Singh

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Platform: Chaupal

Release Date: September 5

Call Me Bae

Plot: Despite losing her fortune, Bae remains determined and resilient as she works her way through Mumbai's bustling newsrooms.

Stars: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Mini Mathur

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 6

Kill

Plot: A group of commandos find themselves in a fierce struggle with a gang of bandits aboard a train headed for New Delhi , turning it into a dangerous battlefield.

Stars: Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 6

Also Read | Boycott Bollywood trends on social media again; here's why Tanaav Season 2

Plot: Kabir returns to action when danger strikes nearby. After he and his father are targeted, Kabir rejoins the STG to confront the new threat in the valley.

Stars: Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Gaurav Arora

Genre: Action/Thriller

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: September 6

Visfot

Plot: An unintended child abduction sets off a series of sensitive events, ultimately leading to misfortune for all parties.

Stars: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: September 6

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Plot: Two witty Miami detectives set out on a perilous journey after discovering their former police captain had been connected to drug cartels, hoping to prove his innocence.

Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

Genre: Action/Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 6

Also Read | Stree 2 movie collection: Horror-comedy beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 Adios Amigo

Plot: At a crowded bus station, two men from different walks of life meet. One is wealthy while the other faces difficulties. Their shared trip becomes filled with humour and surprising events.

Stars: Asif Ali, Anagha, Soubin Shahir

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 6

Immaculate

Plot: An American nun starts afresh by joining a secluded convent in rural Italy. Soon after arriving, her initial warm reception fades as she uncovers disturbing secrets.

Stars: Sydney Sweeney, Benedetta Porcaroli, Álvaro Morte

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: September 6

Live Mint

