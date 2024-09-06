Adieu To CPI-M's Kannur Lobby As Riyas And Kozhikode Take Over In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (IANS) CPI-M's Kannur lobby in the southern state exercised total control over the party in the past years. But lately, there has been a change.

With the presence of P. A. Mohammed Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, things appear different with the Kozhikode lobby (led by him) slowly tightening its grip.

As its first step, last week, the powerful central committee member and veteran party leader from Kannur, E. P. Jayarajan was removed from the post of Convener of the ruling Left Front.

Subsequently, senior party member and legislator T. P. Ramakrishnan has taken over as the new Convener.

Kannur lobby of CPI-M includes the three Jayarajans: E. P. Jayarajan, P. Jayarajan and M. V. Jayarajan.

Then, there were two former Health Ministers: P. K. Sreemathi and K. K. Shailaja.

Sreemathi, after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has also lost out in the race to be in the forefront of the party.

Of the other veterans, M. V. Jayarajan and Shailaja's stock fell after both of them lost in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls; while P. Jayarajan after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, also appears to have lost his once indomitable position in the party.

A look into the history of CPI-M reveals that barring V. S. Achuthanandan, all the other state party Secretaries hail from the erstwhile Malabar area.

Of the eight state party Secretaries since the CPI-M was formed, other than Achuthanandan, six of them are from Kannur and C. H. Kanaran is from Kozhikode.

Kannur district has the largest number of party members in the whole of the country and hence, it was only natural that the Kannur lobby had an edge in the party with legends like E. K. Nayanar, Chadayan Govindan, Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and the present state Secretary M. V. Govindan at the helm of affairs of the party.

But ever since Pinarayi Vijayan started his second successive term as Chief Minister in 2021 and the entry of Riyas, besides sidelining veterans from Kannur, Kozhikode lobby is slowly getting an edge.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said that if one looks into the composition of the powerful state secretariat of the party, the Kannur lobby is losing its grip and Riyas is increasing his grip.

“Except for one new inductee from Kannur, there was none else, while a sizeable number of the new members all owe their allegiance to Riyas. There is no doubt that Riyas, who is only a first-time legislator, appears to have got everything on a platter and so far, Vijayan's game plan has gone well; if it turns out to be successful, it could well see Riyas increasing his clout in the party,” said the media critic.

The present state Secretary M. V. Govindan also hails from Kannur and so far, has towed the line of Vijayan. This is another good sign for Riyas.

Now, Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi – also from Kannur – is now under a cloud on account of his style of functioning and under the attack of whistle-blower Left independent legislator P. V. Anvar.

If Sasi's wings are clipped, then it could be another victory for Riyas.