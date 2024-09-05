Kuwait Natl' Junior Handball Team Leads Group Following 3Rd Consecutive Win

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's junior handball team clinched a thrilling 25-24 victory against Iran on Thursday in the fourth group stage of the 10th Asian Championship, held in Amman, Jordan.

Team manager Yousef Al-Shahin told KUNA that Kuwait now tops their group, having won all three of their matches without a loss.

He confirmed that the team has officially advanced to the second round of the championship, expressing hope that the team will maintain their strong performance in the upcoming tough matches.

Al-Shahin also voiced his optimism about Kuwait's chances of qualifying for the Junior World Championship in Slovenia, aiming to represent the country and proudly raise its flag in international tournaments.

This tournament serves as a qualifier for the Junior World Championship in Slovenia next year. (end)

