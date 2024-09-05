Neoswap AI Rebrands As Tulle, Weaving More Liquid Crypto Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSwap AI, a leader in blockchain-based economic efficiency tools, today announced its rebranding as Tulle. This move sharpens the company's focus on innovative liquidity solutions for low-volume markets, particularly on the and networks.

Tulle leverages an innovative stack that combines complex intent capture, prediction models, and advanced trade-finding algorithms to facilitate multi-party swaps. This approach boosts trading volumes in low-liquidity environments, significantly improving efficiency.

"Rebranding to Tulle marks our commitment to solving the crypto industry's most pressing liquidity challenges," said Dr. John Ennis, CEO of Tulle. "Our platform empowers partners and contributes to the overall growth and stability of the Solana and Bitcoin ecosystems."

To support its partners, Tulle offers TulleKit, a comprehensive SDK for easy integration of its liquidity solutions. Notable partners that have benefitted from Tulle's technology include Star Atlas, Genopets, Baxus, and Bitcoin Machines.

Tzvi Wiesel, co-founder of Baxus, highlighted the impact: "Tulle's solution addresses key challenges in global secondary market deal-making, enhancing liquidity in the wine and whisky markets. We're thrilled to offer these benefits to our users through our partnership."

Tulle previously secured $3 million in pre-seed funding led by Digital Asset Capital Management (DACM), with participation from AngelHub, Sora Ventures, Avid3, and others. Tulle plans to commence a new funding round shortly, further fueling its growth and innovation in the blockchain space.

Richard Galvin, Co-Founder and CEO of DACM, commented: "Tulle's novel approach to enhancing liquidity has applications far beyond its initial focus on NFTs. We see potential for this technology to revolutionize liquidity provision across the entire spectrum of digital assets."

About Tulle: Tulle is redefining liquidity in the blockchain space, addressing today's challenges while shaping the future of decentralized finance. By bridging the gap between emerging projects and robust market activity, Tulle aims to create a more fluid, efficient, and accessible economic ecosystem for all.

