Vinesh Phogat Resigns From Indian Railways Ahead Of Joining Politics

Vinesh Phogat is reportedly set to join party ahead of the Haryana Assembly and the star India wrestler on Friday tendered her resignation from her job in the Indian Railways.

The 30-year-old grappler informed

about it on her official X account. "At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways," the post read. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she added, "I will always be thankful to the Indian Railways family for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation."

Earlier on September 4, Vinesh and compatriot Bajrang Punia met Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi. The Congress Social Media account on X posted a photo of the meeting.

Vinesh and Bajrang were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.



Vinesh is a world championship, Asian Games, Asian Championship and Commonwealth Games medalist. The 30-year-old also reached the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight on the day of the final bout.



