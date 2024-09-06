Hartalika Teej 2024: Check Out These 7 Easy, Beautiful Ideas To Decorate Your Home This Festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 7 Easy Rangoli Design for Hartalika Teej: Decorate your courtyard with beautiful rangoli designs this Hartalika Teej. Find designs of Shivling, Belpatra, swing, and more

On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, you can decorate your courtyard with rangoli by making a tree and a swing on it. Make a Shivling below, keep the ingredients of Suhag and write Hartalika Teej in white color

On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, you can also make this type of unique rangoli. In which a woman is seen swinging on a branch of a tree

This type of lotus flower rangoli will also look very beautiful in the courtyard of the house on the occasion of Hartalika Teej, in which a round design of leaves has also been given by making a round on the side

On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, you can make a Belpatra and give a design of Shivling on top and also make a half moon above

You can also make flower rangoli by making such a Shivling with the help of red roses and white flowers near the temple or in the courtyard of the house

Round shape rangoli also looks very beautiful in the courtyard of the house. Make a circle of red color, write Om in the middle with white color and make designs with different colors on the sides and make rangoli on Hartalika Teej

This type of leaf design rangoli will also look very beautiful. In which a big green leaf has been made and a design of leaves has been given in it with the help of an earbud. A lamp is kept in the middle and colorful flowers are made on the sides