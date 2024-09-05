Crown Prince Visits Aqaba Police Department

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

HRH Hussein on Wednesday stressed the importance of Public Security Directorate (PSD) personnel in ensuring security at sites and safeguarding the environment in Aqaba and other governorates.

During a visit to the Aqaba Department, Crown Prince Hussein was briefed on its efforts to enhance security and serve citizens and visitors, according to a Royal Court statement.



The Crown Prince listened to two briefings, attended by PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, on the duties of the Police Department and the Royal Department for Environment Protection, as well as their plans to improve tourism and environmental conditions in Aqaba and other governorates.

The Crown Prince was also shown the latest equipment entered into service at the two departments, as part of the modernisation and development efforts launched by the PSD, the statement said.



The Crown Prince voiced appreciation of the PSD personnel for providing comprehensive security, in cooperation with ministries and institutions, and in a way that enhances social safety and stability and supports development efforts.