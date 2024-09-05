Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSX.V: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) Featured In Virtual Coverage Of The Precious Metals Summit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cassiar (TSX.V: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) is a Canadian exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 kmand consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au) known as the Taurus Deposit; and Cassiar South, which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au, underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

The company also holds a 100% interest in properties covering most of the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, British Columbia, Canada. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past-producing orogenic gold district in British Columbia with historical gold production of 742,000 ounces gold at an average grade of 14.7 g/t gold from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

