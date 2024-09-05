Shark Tank's Sip Herbals Releases Limited Edition Pumpkin Spiced Coffee Alternative For Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Caffeine-Free Herbal Coffee Substitute Offers Improved Digestive and Without the Crash, or Jitters

GRESHAM, Ore., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sip Herbals , the caffeine-free herbal coffee alternative made with premium, organic, plant-based ingredients, is ushering in Fall with the release of a limited-edition Pumpkin Spiced Faux Joe . Available now, this cozy fall essential is the perfect treat for those wanting to indulge in the seasonal pumpkin spice craze without the negative effects of caffeine or coffee.

Shark Tank's Sip Herbals champions dietary inclusivity with its new Pumpkin Spiced Coffee Alternative, allowing those with dietary restrictions to savor fall flavors and partake in the pumpkin spice trend. Keto and AIP-friendly, these products not only support gut health but also provide a beneficial prebiotic boost.

Sip Herbals' 'Faux Joe' is crafted to be gentle on the stomach and is caffeine-free, non-acidic, unsweetened and made without grains, delivering steady energy without jitters or crashes. Embracing sustainability, this coffee alternative is not only gentle on the planet but also features compostable grounds!

Sip Herbals Pumpkin Spice flavor features Organic Roasted Chicory Root, Carob, and Dandelion Root, along with Organic Ginger, Cinnamon, Mace, Ground Vanilla Beans, and Cloves, delivering warm spices, earthy undertones and a nutty flavor that captures the flavors of fall.



Despite being tea, Sip Herbals provides the full-bodied richness you'd expect from coffee, offering a unique experience all its own. The brand's newest herbal tea blend joins its lineup of Signature Roast, Cinnamon Roll, French Vanilla, Salted Maple Blondie, Royal Mocha, Dirty Chai and Peppermint Mocha. Each of these coffee substitutes contain CCOF-certified organic ingredients, are rich in prebiotic fiber, caffeine-free, acid-free and grain-free, catering to a wide range of dietary needs.

"Orleatha and I created Sip Herbals after realizing the negative effects coffee was having on our bodies," said Kelly Raulerson, Co-Founder of Sip Herbals. "We spent nearly a decade in R&D crafting a new morning ritual-a coffee alternative that welcomes everyone, especially those who often feel excluded by conventional brands. We're so proud of this new release because it's a step toward our goal of dietary inclusivity."

"As individuals with dietary restrictions ourselves, we know what it feels like to miss out on fun food trends. If we want anything 'viral,' we usually have to make it ourselves," said Orleatha Smith, co-founder of Sip Herbals. "This release is perfect for anyone who can't have caffeine but still craves a pumpkin-spiced treat for fall. Don't forget our Salted Maple Blondie and Cinnamon Roll flavors, which are also great for the season."

Sip Herbals offers its Keto and AIP-friendly herbal 'faux joe' blends in a tea bag or in loose leaf format. They can be brewed traditionally in a coffee pot, in a French Press, Keurig or even enjoyed over ice. Sippers of Sip Herbals can bypass the anxiety, jitters, caffeine, and sustainability concerns, embracing a morning ritual that nourishes your body and the environment (remember to compost the grounds after brewing-plants love them)!

The new limited edition Pumpkin Spiced flavor is available for purchase for $24.99 exclusively through Sip Herbals' website. To learn more, please visit .

ABOUT SIP HERBALS:

Founded by Kelly Raulerson and Orleatha Smith, Sip Herbals redefines the morning ritual with its innovative, caffeine, grain and acidic-free herbal coffee substitute. As seen on Shark Tank, Sip Herbals is crafted from premium organic herbs and enriched with prebiotics. Black woman-owned and operated, the brand is committed to sustainability, designing a coffee substitute that is gentle on both the body and the planet. For more information, visit

or follow @sipherbals on social media.

