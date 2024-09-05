QRDI Council, AJ+ Collaborate For A Pioneering Video Translation Initiative

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) has launched a call for its new flagship program, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI), in its first-ever collaboration with AJ+, a pioneering digital news and storytelling operating under the Al Jazeera Network.

The objective is to streamline and automate the translation process using responsible AI to ensure that news stories are timely, relevant, and accessible to a global audience. The deadline for proposal submissions is Oct. 30, 2024.

Selected proposals will work directly with QRDI Council and AJ+ to implement and ensure that this solution is compliant with Al Jazeera's data privacy protocols and regulations to safeguard user information.

Program Manager at QRDI Council Dr. Abdelhak Belaidi said: "In line with our commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030, this opportunity comes aligned with the QRDI 2030 Strategy, which focuses on digital technology as one of its five priority areas of national importance. AJ+ aims to leverage ethical AI to provide smart tools, that use machine learning. This initiative is crucial in the fast-paced world of digital news to ensure that stories have a significant impact, further solidifying Qatar's positioning as a global hub for RDI."

In turn, Executive Producer at AJ+ Alba Mora said: "In the fast-paced world of news, timeliness is crucial. Delays in adapting our content mean that our stories lose their relevance and impact, which not only affects our audience reach and engagement but also hinders our competitive edge in the news industry. In this collaboration with QRDI, we seek to create the next generation of content adaptations, where we'll custom-build multiple tools that naturally fit into our workflow and go beyond simple translation. It's a fantastic step towards meeting our strategic goals: being the most widely available network in the media landscape, investing in AI, and nurturing a culture of innovation."

The Qatar Open Innovation program has been the primary platform for startups and innovators to engage with potential government and corporate buyers to co-create market-ready solutions that address the nation's most pressing challenges in the five national priority areas. These include energy, health, resource sustainability, society, and digital technology, as outlined in the QRDI Strategy 2030, by identifying opportunities for innovation collaborations to drive economic prosperity.

