Amir Highlights Holding Extensive Talks With Finnish President, Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the extensive talks he held in Helsinki with President of the friendly Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb and Prime of the Republic of Finland, Petteri Orpo, reflect common keenness to continue strengthening bilateral relations.

HH the Amir said in a post on his official X account that he discussed, during an expanded session in Helsinki with both the President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, ways to deepen the bonds of friendship, communication and cooperation between the two countries. His Highness stressed that these talks reflect common keenness to continue strengthening bilateral relations and expand the horizons of fruitful cooperation for the benefit of the two friendly peoples and countries

